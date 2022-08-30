Bastille's Dan Smith Reveals The Surprising Project He Wants To Do Next

Dan Smith has been creating catchy and powerful music with Bastille for years, but there is one surprising area he'd like show off his musical skills — a video game soundtrack.

Speaking to NME, Smith revealed which game series he would like to take a stab at creating the in-world music, saying he'd "make a load of cowboy music for Red Dead Redemption."

The action-adventure series, which currently has two games in the series, was originally released in 2010 and has gone on to become one of the more popular game series available, even earning the second-biggest launch in entertainment history by raking in $725 million in the opening weekend.

A third game in the series hasn't been confirmed, but Smith has hope, especially since the last incarnation, released in 2018, took eight years to develop. The Bastille frontman is not immune to the game's popularity, and he told the outlet how he wants to add his own touch to the soundtrack.

"I want to make an epic score for Red Dead Redemption 3," he said. "I think that'd be really fun — getting to knock about on a horse in the Wild West with some great music banging in the background."

Smith grew up playing games, loving retro games like Mario, but has taken a step back over the years to focus more on music and songwriting, saying it "became a version of gaming for me."

"I think I replaced playing games with making songs. I'm a real nerd when it comes to writing," he said. "As I was finishing school and going to uni I sort of stopped playing video games and, at night when I should have been sleeping, I would just be working on songs on my laptop."