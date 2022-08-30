Texas state health officials confirmed Tuesday (August 30) the first death of a person who was diagnosed with monkeypox. This could be the first monkeypox-related death in the United States.

The adult from Harris County was "severely immunocompromised," the Texas Department of State Health Services said, according to KXAN. The death is currently being investigated to determine what role monkeypox played.

State health officials said monkeypox is typically painful, but not life-threatening. "Monkeypox is a serious disease, particularly for those with weakened immune systems. We continue to urge people to seek treatment if they have been exposed to monkeypox or have symptoms consistent with the disease," said DSHS Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt.

Worldwide, there have been 15 total deaths related to the monkeypox outbreak. All 15 deaths occurred outside of the United States.

In Texas, there are over 1,600 cases of monkeypox reported so far, making it the state with the fourth-highest case count in the country behind California, New York and Florida.

Here's more information about monkeypox from the CDC.