Michigan Man Unknowingly Enters Lottery Drawing, Wins $100K

One very lucky Michigan man recently won a $100,000 jackpot from a second chance lottery drawing that he didn't even know he entered, according to UPI.

The 58-year-old Oakland County man, who has chosen to remain anonymous, told Michigan Lottery Officials he used the lottery's app to scan a few non-winning tickets without realizing doing so would enter him into a drawing.

"I bought a few of the $300,000,000 Diamond Riches tickets and scanned them on the Lottery app after I scratched them to double check them," the player said. "I never read the back of the ticket, so I didn't know that by scanning them, I earned entries into a giveaway."

Later, the man received a peculiar email. The email stated he had won $100,000 in the August 17 $300,000,000 Diamond Riches Second Chance drawing. At first, the man was confused and called Michigan Lottery Officials to get to the bottom of it.

"I called the lottery to see what the email was about, which is when I learned that scanning the tickets had entered me into a drawing. It was such a surprise," he said.

The man said he plans on using his winnings to help his family.