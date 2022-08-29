Pennsylvania Man Becomes A Millionaire While Visiting Family In Michigan

A Pennsylvania man just recently claimed his $2.08 million lottery jackpot he won while in Michigan last year, according to MLive.

The 59-year-old Pennsylvania man, who has chosen to remain anonymous, was visiting his family roughly 11 months ago in Michigan when he won the Lotto 47 jackpot. “I purchased the ticket while I was in Michigan visiting family,” the winner said. “When I checked the winning numbers and saw I’d won the jackpot, I was in disbelief! I waited to claim my prize until I had a plan in place for the money.”

He bought the winning ticket at the Shoppers Market Plus located at 14350 East Nine Mile Road in Warren. The ticket matched all six numbers drawn: 07, 12, 22, 24, 30 and 37. He chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump-sum payment of $1.3 million, rather than receive annuity payments for the full amount. He plans to use his winnings to buy a new truck and then save the rest for retirement.

The last Michigan players to win a Mega Millions or Powerball jackpot was the Wolverine FLL lottery club. They claimed their $1.05 billion jackpot back in March 2021. They plan on using their winnings to give back to the community.