Nashville SC Teams Up With 'Bachelorette' Alum For First-Ever Singles Night

Sick of swiping through dating apps hoping to find "The One"? Now is your chance to meet someone new in person to see if you spark a connection thanks to a partnership between Nashville SC and Bachelor Nation alum Connor Brennan.

Brennan, a Nashvillian who appeared on Season 17 of The Bachelorette and Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, will emcee the first-ever Singles Night at GEODIS Park on Wednesday (August 31) for the Nashville soccer club's match against the Colorado Rapids at 7:30 p.m.

According to FOX 17, the idea of a Singles Night at the game started from a social media post from a Nashville SC fan seeking someone to go with to a game. The soccer match could ultimately lead to a love match, thanks in part to the night potentially alleviating some of the pressure that comes with a first date.

"I think it's a really cool idea," said Brennan. "It starts with a shared interest. Obviously if you're showing up to a soccer game, you at least kind of like soccer. I think another thing about first dates is finding ways to take the pressure off ... When you don't necessarily know each other that well or have that familiarity yet, I think the best way to kind of meet somebody, like somebody and even fall in love with somebody is to do activities with them."