Ohio Man Arrested For Murder After Woman Notices Strange Smell In Garage

An Ohio man was arrested yesterday (August 29) after being accused of murdering a missing man and burying him in a garage, according to the Dayton Daily News.

47-year-old Jeremy Van Voorhis has been accused of shooting and killing 44-year-old Clinton Pierce, who was reported missing last month, on or around July 15 in the 400 block of Burkhardt Avenue. After the shooting, Van Voorhis allegedly "hid Pierce’s body under multiple layers of flooring materials and other items in the detached garage," according to an affidavit. A family friend told WHIO-TV Pierce and Van Voorhis were longtime friends.

Pierce's body wasn't found until August 18 when police responded to the home after a woman reported a bad smell coming from the garage. The woman reportedly pulled one of the boards up and the smell got stronger, so she called the police. According to Dayton police Major Brian Johns, the body was badly decomposed.

Van Voorhis was arrested following a multi-county police chase that started in the Lima-area and lasted for an hour. He has been charged with two counts of felonious assault, one count of tampering with evidence, and one count of gross abuse of a corpse, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.