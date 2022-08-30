Since stepping away from royal life, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been focused on raising their son Archie. During her recent interview with The Cut for its fall fashion issue, the Duchess of Sussex shared the adorable motto they often tell their 3-year-old.

"We always tell him: 'Manners make the man. Manners, manners, manners, manners, manners,' " she said. Meghan went to share a sweet story about Archie's budding social life.

The interview notes that "everyone was surprised" when Archie attended a birthday party for one of his preschool classmates. "I was in a bouncy castle, and I saw this 1-year-old inside. I was like, 'Where's your mom?' And this mom on the outside goes, 'Oh, hi! I'm here. I wasn't sure if I should come in,' " Meghan recalled. "I was like, 'Do you need your child? Of course you can come in.'"

Meghan and Prince Harry relocated to California from the UK in 2020 in hopes of giving Archie "as normal a life as possible." They went on to have a daughter Lilibet Diana in June 2021.

During the couple's return to the UK for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, Lilibet traveled with them and met her reportedly met the Queen and Harry's father Princes Charles. Elsewhere in the same interview, Meghan opened up about Harry's tense relationship with his father since leaving the royal family. “Harry said to me, ‘I lost my dad in this process.’ It doesn’t have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that’s his decision," she said.