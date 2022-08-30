This Texas City Is One Of The Rudest Cities In America

Saying 'please' and 'thank you' can take you a long way in life. But you probably won't get a lot of that in this Texas city.

Preply compiled a list of the rudest cities in America. The website's study states, "We surveyed over 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S. and asked them about the rudeness level of their city, including the prominence of certain typically rude behaviors, to help travelers determine what to expect when visiting."

According to the list, Houston is the 10th-rudest city in the country. The average rudeness score of the city was 5.33, in comparison the rudest city's score of 6.43.

Here are the rudest cities in America, according to Preply:

Philadelphia, PA- 6.43

Memphis, TX- 6.05

New York City, NY- 6.00

Las Vegas, NV- 5.98

Boston, MA- 5.90

Detroit, MI- 5.70

San Francisco, CA- 5.69

Washington, D.C.- 5.56

Los Angeles, CA- 5.35

Houston, TX- 5.33

Phoenix, AZ- 5.22

Jacksonville, FL- 5.18

Seattle, WA- 5.14

Louisville, KY- 5.12

A full list of the country's rudest cities can be found on Preply's website.