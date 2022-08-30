Viral TikTok Challenge Sparks Surge In Philadelphia Car Thefts

A recent TikTok challenge is leading to dozens of car thefts in Philadelphia, according to ABC 6 News.

According to authorities, thieves are targeting Hyundai and Kia vehicles after TikTok videos showing people how to start the vehicles with the use of an USB cable went viral. At least 35 Hyundais and Kias were stolen across the city over the past week, and at least five were stolen from one section of North Philadelphia over the past weekend alone, according to police records.

Joan Vieldhouse, a North Philadelphia resident, had her car stolen early Sunday morning (August 28). "When the police officer came...he said I was the fourth one in the morning, and he was on his way to a fifth one when he got through with me," Vieldhouse told ABC 6.

Investigators are now warning Hyundai and Kia owners to take added precautions, including parking in well-lit areas and using steering wheel locks. In addition, Kia previously told Action News they are aware of the rise in vehicle thefts in the area, but that new models and trims have an immobilizer applied. They also said that all Kia vehicles for sale in the United States meet or exceed federal motor safety standards.