WATCH: Raging Bull Breaks Free, Charges At Rodeo Crowd In Florida

A heart-stopping video caught the moment a bull escapes its holding pen and runs into a rodeo crowd at the Florida State Fairgrounds.

Christopher Thornton recorded the rampant bull climbing over the railing and darting into the screaming audience on Saturday (August 27). A few people can be seen hopping over the barrier as the animal barrels through, making its way to the outside ring. Employees can be seen frantically chasing after the runaway bull.

“Everyone was rushing, the parents were grabbing their kids,” Thornton told WTVT. “People were jumping over the chairs. The first thing in my head said to record it. I couldn’t believe this was happening at my first rodeo!”

Thornton says the bull was just loaded into a chute when it broke out through the side. An announcer can be heard telling people to "stay calm" as people rushed from their seats.

The mayhem didn't last for long, though. Reporters say a handler on horseback used a rope to wrangle the bull back into the area, leading to applause from the crowd that stuck around.

"Everyone just started clapping," Thornton recalls. "Honestly, if he wasn't able to catch the bull, more chaos would've definitely happened."

Luckily, no one was hurt during the terrifying incident.

WTVT reached out to Gus Trent Horse Ranch, the event organizers, for comment but they declined.