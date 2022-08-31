City Of Phoenix Installs Speed Hump Right In Front Of Family's Driveway

By Ginny Reese

September 1, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

One Phoenix family is now dealing with an annoying situation after the city installed a speed hump right where their new driveway was going.

AZ Family reported that when Monica Anshell leaves her home everyday, she bounces onto the street. Anshell said, "I hit the curb and the bottom of my car hits the speed bump. And then I back up, I hit the speed bump. I pul forward, I hit the speed bump."

The speed hump was initially installed years ago, but was removed while the road was being repaved. Anshell said that the city had agreed to move it down the street a bit when she and her husband expanded their garage.

Anshell said, "They walked down the street. I walked the street with them. They re-marked the new location. So at that point, my husband and I thought, 'OK, this is great, they agree that this can't be put back in the original location."

But that wasn't the case. Workers showed up and reinstalled the speed hump right in front of the driveway. Anshell said, "I tried to get them to stop. I was on the phone with the City of Phoenix. I wasn't able to reach anyone quick enough. And within 20 minutes, the speed bump was in. It was too late."

Anshell says the speed hump being there is "nothing I can live with for the next 20, 30 years."

The city gave AZ Family a statement saying that they did not make a mistake and that they will not remove the speed hump. You can see the city's full statement on AZ Family's website.

