Arizona Police Bust Large Illegal Gathering On Top Of Parking Garage

Tempe police recently cited several people after breaking up a large illegal gathering on top of a parking garage, reported Fox 10 Phoenix. "Street takeovers" are becoming increasingly more of a problem across the Valley.

According to police, hundreds of cars and people gathered on top of the parking garage to race and drive recklessly. An officer spotted the gathering while patrolling the are near Loops 101 and 202.

Police used a drone to get an aerial view of the gathering. When officers arrived, they said that the organizer was cooperative and admitted to being there without permission.

One officer in bodycam footage said, "Would you agree that having an event like this is somewhat dangerous?" The man replied, "Without proper procedures like having officers."

The officer then asks, "So what steps would you have taken during this to make sure that it was safe?" To which the man replied, "I probably would have hired at least three officers."

The organizer of the event was cited for aiding and abetting in reckless driving. The man was not identified.