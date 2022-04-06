Arizona Police Bust Large Illegal Gathering On Top Of Parking Garage

By Ginny Reese

April 6, 2022

Photo: Tempe Police Department

Tempe police recently cited several people after breaking up a large illegal gathering on top of a parking garage, reported Fox 10 Phoenix. "Street takeovers" are becoming increasingly more of a problem across the Valley.

According to police, hundreds of cars and people gathered on top of the parking garage to race and drive recklessly. An officer spotted the gathering while patrolling the are near Loops 101 and 202.

Police used a drone to get an aerial view of the gathering. When officers arrived, they said that the organizer was cooperative and admitted to being there without permission.

One officer in bodycam footage said, "Would you agree that having an event like this is somewhat dangerous?" The man replied, "Without proper procedures like having officers."

The officer then asks, "So what steps would you have taken during this to make sure that it was safe?" To which the man replied, "I probably would have hired at least three officers."

The organizer of the event was cited for aiding and abetting in reckless driving. The man was not identified.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.