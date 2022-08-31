Deadly Bird Flu Returns To Minnesota

Bird flue is reportedly back in Minnesota, according to FOX 9 News. It was last detected in Minnesota back in May.

A new case of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has been confirmed in Minnesota months after it was last detected. The case was confirmed in Meeker County turkey flock, the Minnesota Board of Health said on Wednesday (August 31).

The owners of the commercial turkey flock reported an increase in bird deaths last week. A sample was then collected and tested for bird flu. After a presumptive positive result, the turkey flock was quarantined and has since been depopulated to stop the spread of the disease, which is in line with the Minnesota Board of Animal Health's recommend biosecurity measures.

"While the timing of this detection is a bit sooner than we anticipated, we have been preparing for a resurgence of the avian influenza we dealt with this spring," Senior Veterinarian Dr. Shauna Voss said. "HPAI is here and biosecurity is the first line of defense to protect your birds."

While the news certainly sounds alarming, the Minnesota Board of Animal Health reminds people that poultry is safe to eat and this strain of the avian influenze is a low risk to the general public.