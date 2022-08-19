The World's Largest Salmon Spotted In Minnesota

The world's largest salmon was seen earlier this week in Minnesota, according to Y.105 FM. However, it was not found in one of Minnesota's many bodies of water. In fact, it was seen at the Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport.

Okay, in full transparency, the "salmon" is actually a plane with a special paint job that makes it look like the world's largest salmon. The plane, nicknamed the "Salmon Thirty Salmon II," was spotted at the MSP airport on Wednesday (August 17), according to the airport's Facebook page. It is a part of the Alaska Airlines fleet and was given its special paint job in 2012 to help promote wild, natural and sustainable Alaskan seafood. Here's what Alaska Airlines says about the unique plane:

"Sporting an image of a wild 129-foot-long Alaska king salmon, the aircraft’s livery also features fish scales on the winglets and a salmon-pink colored "Alaska" script across the fuselage. The 2012 design is among the world's most intricately painted commercial airplanes and was produced in partnership with Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute, which promotes wild, natural and sustainable Alaska seafood."

Check out a photo of the Salmon Thirty Salmon II when it was on the tarmac at MSP below.