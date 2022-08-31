“We’re very confident that the Yankee brand is the most famous sports brand in the world, and we think we can help boost the revenue of AC Milan by being associated with it,” Yankees president Randy Levine said Tuesday, according to the Financial Times.



Although there are other investors involved, this would be Drake and Lebron's first time at investing in a sports team together. Drake has made a previous investment sports media company Overtime, but hasn't made a grand-scale investment in a sports team like AC Milan. He also served as a global ambassador for the Toronto Raptors. Meanwhile, the investment is no surprise for Lebron, who currently owns stakes in the Boston Red Sox, Pittsburgh Penguins and Liverpool FC.



As far as Drake's music career goes, the Canadian rapper just appeared on DJ Khaled's GOD DID album twice including the opening track "No Secrets" and the lead single "Staying Alive" featuring Lil Baby. See what The Breakfast Club had to say about the deal below.