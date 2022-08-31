J. Cole Shares The Meaning Behind Ari Lennox's Upcoming Album
By Tony M. Centeno
August 31, 2022
Ari Lennox is preparing to release her new album next week. As she continues to rollout all the details about he project, J. Cole revealed what she said the album means to her.
On Wednesday, August 31, the Dreamville founder took to Instagram to share the meaning of Ari Lennox's new album Age/Sex/Location from the singer herself. In his post, Cole said he found to find out for himself what her sophomore album truly means to her. He included a screenshot of his text conversation with Ari, who explained the meaning in a lengthy paragraph.
"I asked Ari what this new album means to her," Cole wrote in the caption. "I needed to know cuz I f**k with it so heavy. What I hear is the highs, lows, joys and pains of dating life in 2022. But her answer made it even deeper for me. Appreciate you @arilennox Looking forward to the rest of the world hearing it."
Following the success of her single "Pressure," Lennox has spent the year releasing several tracks like "A Kind of Magic" and "Hoodie." Not long after Cole posted the meaning of the album, the Washington, D.C. native released the next song off the project called "Queen Space" featuring Summer Walker. The piano-laced record allows both queens to flaunt their vocals over production by Ron Gilmore, Dre Pickney, Dreamville's Elite.
Age/Sex/Location serves as the follow-up to Ari's debut album Shea Butter Baby, which features Cole and JID. Look out for her new album on September 9 and listen to "Queen Space" below.