JAY-Z Responds To Lebron James' Thoughts On His 'God Did' Verse

“You’re not in any moral position to tell anybody how corrupt they are,” Farrakhan said to Wallace. “You should be quiet when you have spilled the blood of human beings. Has Nigeria dropped an atomic bomb and killed people in Hiroshima or Nagasaki? Have they killed off millions of Native Americans? How dare you put yourself in that position as a moral judge! I think you should keep quiet.”



Wallace asked, “Can you think of one more corrupt?” Farrakhan replied, “Yeah, I’m living in one. I’m living in one... I didn’t mean to be so fired up. That’s my passion.”



That part of the interview went on to influence Hov's closing bars on "God Did," which was done in one take according to producer Young Guru.



“Next time we have a discussion who the G.O.A.T., you donkeys know this/Forgive me, that’s my passion talkin’ (Haha)" JAY-Z raps. "Sometimes I feel like Farrakhan (Haha) talkin’ to Mike Wallace (Haha)/I think y’all should keep quiet.”



As far as Lebron goes, Hov also references him at the beginning of his verse. He includes 'Bron in his round-up of billionaires who "come from Hov crib" along with Kanye West and Rihanna.

