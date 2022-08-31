Johnny Depp To Join Jeff Beck On North American Tour: See The Dates

Jeff Beck announced a North American tour earlier this month with special guests ZZ Top and Heart's Ann Wilson, but there was one name missing from the bill: Johnny Depp.

But that's all changed. The actor now plans to join Beck on the majority of the trek, hopping in on October 4 during the Washington DC date and staying on board during the remainder of the tour. The duo will be promoting their collaborative album 18, which came out last month. See a full list of tour dates below.

Jeff Beck North American tour dates

09/23 – Del Valle, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater *

09/24 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion *

09/25 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *

09/27 – Franklin, TN @ First Bank Amphitheater ^

09/29 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre ^

09/30 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater ^

10/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre

10/04 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem #

10/06 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway #

10/07 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre #

10/08 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre #

10/10 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts #

10/13 – Kingston, NY @ Ulster Performing Arts Center #

10/14 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount #

10/15 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount #

10/17 – Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall #

10/19 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center #

10/20 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center #

10/22 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace Theater #

10/23 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre #

11/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre #

11/02 – Temecula, CA@ Pechanga Resort & Casino #

11/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl Concert Theater #

11/05 – Thousand Oaks, CA @ Bank of America Performing Arts Center Thousand Oaks #

11/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre #

11/08 – Anaheim, CA @ City National Grove of Anaheim #

11/09 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic #

11/10 – Sacramento, CA @ Hard Rock Live #

11/12 – Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre, Grand Sierra Resort #

* = w/ ZZ Top and Ann Wilson

^ = w/ ZZ Top

# = featuring Johnny Depp playing with Jeff Beck