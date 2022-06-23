Listen To Johnny Depp And Jeff Beck Put Their Spin On A Beach Boys Classic

Just days after winning his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp revealed he was working on an album with English guitarist Jeff Beck. In the weeks that have followed, the duo have detailed the album, titled 18, and given fans a taste of what to expect with an original song, the Depp-penned "This Is A Song For Hedy Lamarr," and a cover of The Velvet Underground's "Venus In Furs." Now, the duo's giving another preview with a cover of The Beach Boys' Pet Sounds track "Caroline, No."

Beck wails in a live video of the cover, which is notable for removing the song's lyrics.

“That entire album was great support for me in horrible times,” Beck said in a statement about The Beach Boys’ album Pet Sounds. “I’d left the Yardbirds and regretted it because I had nothing…I bought a stereo and Pet Sounds, and I was just riveted to the spot. I remember it was a great big cure from losing the Yardbirds, having Jimi Hendrix stomp all over things, and losing my girlfriend.”

In Addition to "Caroline, No," 18 also features a cover of The Beach Boys' "Don’t Talk (Put Your Head on My Shoulder)," which is also taken from Pet Sounds.

In addition to the album, Depp will be accompanying Beck on tour as a special guest. See a full list of dates here.

18 is slated for a July 15 release. Watch the live video of their "Caroline, No" cover above.