Pilot Tells Passengers 'Quit Sending Naked Pictures' After Nudes AirDropped

A viral video shows a Southwest Airlines pilot threaten to have passengers deplaned after nude photos were being sent through AirDrop.

The video, which was shared by TikTok user Teighlor Marsalis last week, takes place on a flight scheduled for Cabo, Mexico, as the plane is grounded and includes the pilot claiming that he will "have to pull back into the gate" if the issue continues.

"Everybody’s going to have to get off," the pilot said over the intercom. "We’re going to have to get security involved. Vacation is going to be ruined. So you folks, whatever that AirDrop thing is, quit sending naked pictures, and let’s get yourselves to Cabo.”