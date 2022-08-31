Pilot Tells Passengers 'Quit Sending Naked Pictures' After Nudes AirDropped

By Jason Hall

August 31, 2022

Young women taking selfie using smart phone during flight
Photo: Getty Images

A viral video shows a Southwest Airlines pilot threaten to have passengers deplaned after nude photos were being sent through AirDrop.

The video, which was shared by TikTok user Teighlor Marsalis last week, takes place on a flight scheduled for Cabo, Mexico, as the plane is grounded and includes the pilot claiming that he will "have to pull back into the gate" if the issue continues.

"Everybody’s going to have to get off," the pilot said over the intercom. "We’re going to have to get security involved. Vacation is going to be ruined. So you folks, whatever that AirDrop thing is, quit sending naked pictures, and let’s get yourselves to Cabo.”

@teighmars

@robloxsouthwestair takes airdropping nudes very seriously. #AEJeansSoundOn #WorldPrincessWeek

♬ original sound - Teighlor Marsalis

Marsalis joked that Southwest "takes airdropping nudes very seriously" in the caption of her video, which has 2.6 million views as of Wednesday (August 31) and went viral on Twitter after being reshared Tuesday (August 30).

A similar incident involving nudes sent on a flight via AirDrop took place earlier this year.

A TikTok user shared a video showing a man being escorted off of a plane after attempting to send pictures of his genitals to random passengers in June, Daily Dot reported.

TikTok user @Daddystrange333 shared video footage of the incident, which took place on a flight to Denver, and claims the man, who she identified as "Lawrence Martin from Texas," was arrested in a followup video.

