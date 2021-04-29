Nude Photos, Toxic Emails Emerge From Washington Football Team Probe

Pivotal findings in the independent probe of the Washington Football Team are expected to be delivered to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell within the next month.

Front Office Sports' A.J. Perez reports the investigation examined former team employees and email accounts, which revealed "a toxic work environment and contain troubling exchanges, including nude photos and other inappropriate correspondence," a source with knowledge of the probe confirmed.

A specific exchange included Donald Wells, the franchise's first openly gay employee who previously directed the WFT's cheerleading squad for 12 years, who has publicly lobbied for owner Dan Snyder to be held accountable for years of workplace harassment that existed within the organization.

“They took advantage of (the cheerleaders) and did things to other people in the office, including me,” Wells told Front Office Sports. “What went on there was way worse than that (email). My gosh.”

However, the email exchange showed that Wells was implicit of that behavior.

“She is a fat cross eyed, crazy chick,” Wells wrote from his WFT email account in September of 2007 after a member of the cheerleading team put in her notice via FOS. “… I am sure she will enjoy taking trashy pictures while she eats her big macs :).”

Wells said he didn't recall sending the email mentioned in FOS' report.

Last month, the NFL approved Snyder's application to buy out the franchise's minority owners.

Snyder's $450 million debt waiver was approved by the league's finance committee, an NFL spokesperson confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday (March 24), which was initially reported by Tyler Dunne of GoLongTD.com. The rest of the league's majority owners will vote during the NFL's annual meeting next week on whether to approve the deal, with Snyder needing approval from 24 of the 32 owners for the transaction to pass.

The Washington Football Team is currently under an independent investigation led by attorney Beth Wilkinson stemming from a series of Washington Post articles regarding sexual harassment allegations within the organization during a 15-year span, which will not be impacted by the potential transaction.

Photo: Getty Images