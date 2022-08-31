Self-Driving Ride-Hailing Service Is Coming Soon To This Texas City

If you order a Lyft in Austin, you might not get a driver. No, actually. You could be taken to your destination in a self-driving vehicle.

Argo AI is expanding its operations and now about 20 self-driving cars can be found navigating Austin, according to KVUE. No need to fret — a testing specialist will be seated in the driver's seat until the technology is ready to take off.

"Our vehicles are designed to be autonomous, so that someday in the future, when they meet the standard for both safety and quality, there will not be testing specialists in the vehicle," said Argo AI government relations manager Sly Majid.