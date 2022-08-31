Texas Car Salesman Accused Of Stealing Customers' Identities To Buy Cars

A car dealership employee has been accused of stealing customers' identities and using their credit card information to buy cars.

Etni Gidalti Carrizales was arrested last week on four counts of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information for less than five items, one count of theft between $30,000 and $150,000 and one count of false statement to obtain property or credit, according to KSAT. His bond was set at $70,000.

Carrizales, 27, has been under investigation since January. A customer went into the car dealership Carrizales worked at and filled out the required paperwork for interested buyers. He never bought a car, but noticed his credit was run a few times. The suspect even reached out to the man for a copy of his driver's license "for their records." The man froze his credit card and contacted the police after he had a "suspicion that something was askew."

It was later discovered Carrizales went around the bank, unfroze his credit card and bought two cars — a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse for $36,018 was one of them — using the stolen identity. The other car was purchased using the victim's name but Carrizales' own name for the insurance.

In January, Carrizales was fired from the same dealership for a separate incident where he was accused of stealing checks and depositing them.