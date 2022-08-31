Study Shows Arizona Is One Of The Worst States To Live In

By Ginny Reese

September 1, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

When you think of the perfect state to live in, which one do you think of? Some would argue that the Grand Canyon State is the best, but one study shows otherwise.

WalletHub compiled a list of the best states to live in 2022. The study states, "To find out the best states to live in, WalletHub compared the 50 states based on 52 key indicators of livability. They range from housing costs and income growth to education rate and quality of hospitals."

According to the list, Arizona is the 13th-worst state to live in, coming in at number 38. The state placed 25th overall for affordability and 39th overall for education and health. It was 40th overall for safety.

Here are the top 20 worst states to live in, according to WalletHub:

  1. Mississippi
  2. Alaska
  3. Louisiana
  4. Arkansas
  5. New Mexico
  6. South Carolina
  7. Oklahoma
  8. Alabama
  9. Kentucky
  10. West Virginia
  11. Hawaii
  12. Nevada
  13. Arizona
  14. Missouri
  15. Tennessee
  16. Oregon
  17. Texas
  18. Ohio
  19. Indiana
  20. Georgia

Check out the full study of the best states to live on WalletHub's website.

For You

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.