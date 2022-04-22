Arizona TikToker Shares 'Luxury Apartment' Nightmare

By Ginny Reese

April 22, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

One TikToker in Arizona shared a video of her new apartment, and she claims it's a nightmare. AZ Central reported that the apartment is located in Mesa.

The TikTok user, @reasonablyparanoid, posted the video with the caption, "Just moved into the worst "luxury" apartment possible. #apartmentnightmare"

So what makes it so bad?

The video shows lots of different flaws, like broken plumbing, poorly-patched walls, broken baseboards, tears in the floor, and caulking gone wrong in the bathroom.

In a follow-up video, the TikToker shared that the shower was also broken, spraying water from the wrong part of the faucet. One comment reads, "Well now you know why all your walls are soft."

Check out the apartment tour below.

@reasonablyparanoid

Just moved into the worst “luxury” apartment possible 🥴 #apartmentnightmare #apartmentliving #apartmenthelp

♬ Zou Bisou Bisou - Gillian Hills

The social media user revealed in a later video that she was able to negotiate the situation and thankfully ended up getting a full refund. She will now be moving to a different place.

