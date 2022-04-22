Arizona TikToker Shares 'Luxury Apartment' Nightmare

One TikToker in Arizona shared a video of her new apartment, and she claims it's a nightmare. AZ Central reported that the apartment is located in Mesa.

The TikTok user, @reasonablyparanoid, posted the video with the caption, "Just moved into the worst "luxury" apartment possible. #apartmentnightmare"

So what makes it so bad?

The video shows lots of different flaws, like broken plumbing, poorly-patched walls, broken baseboards, tears in the floor, and caulking gone wrong in the bathroom.

In a follow-up video, the TikToker shared that the shower was also broken, spraying water from the wrong part of the faucet. One comment reads, "Well now you know why all your walls are soft."

Check out the apartment tour below.