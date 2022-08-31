Texas Couple Buys Abandoned Airbnb & Finds 'Valuable Collectibles' Inside

A couple from Caddo first bought a house with the intent to flip it into an Airbnb in April. After dropping about $350,000 on it, it turns out the house next door was up for grabs, too.

Maggie and Matt McGaugh took a tour of the two-bedroom, two-bathroom house across the way, according to CNBC Make It. They soon found out the house was abandoned for over 20 years — and it was on the market fully furnished. They bought it for less than $200,000.

"I couldn’t believe that the house was still in such great shape. The original owner left the electricity running. Everything was in pristine condition. I felt like I stepped back in time and like I was walking around a museum," Maggie said.