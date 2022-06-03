This Epic Treehouse Airbnb In Texas Is A Summer Must-Visit

By Dani Medina

June 3, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

If you're looking to live out your childhood dreams and live in a treehouse, this is your chance!

An Airbnb is available for rent — and it's totally epic. The Redwood Tree Haus, located in New Braunfels, Texas, has everything you need to cap off your perfect summer vacation, according to Travel + Leisure.

It's a two-bed, one-bath home that fits up to eight guests, according to the Airbnb listing. In the middle of the living room/kitchen/dining room space is a giant concrete tree.

The Redwood Tree Haus is connected to four other tree houses and they all share a pool which is complete with 17 swim-up bar stools, albeit no bartender. You'll also have access to a BBQ grill, cabanas, a children's playground and a hot tub.

If outdoorsy stuff is your thing, the Guadalupe River at Lake Dunlap is just a short walk away where you'll have access to a 60-foot dock and 200-feet of waterfront.

If you're interested in booking the Redwood Tree Haus, there are days available beginning in August, according to the property's availability calendar.

For more information, click here.

