This Is The Best Restaurant That's Open Late In Arizona

Admit it. We all get late night cravings. Unfortunately, a lot of restaurants close early making it super hard to satisfy those hunger pangs.

LoveFood compiled a list of each state's best restaurant that's open late. The website states, "Craving a late-night feast? Whether you're after a belly-busting breakfast or some post-bar comfort food, the USA has plenty of spots to fill you up after hours. From retro-style diners to low-key Mexican joints, we've picked the best late-opening restaurant in every state."

According to the list, the best late night restaurant in Arizona is Urban Beans in Phoenix. The website explains:

"This hip spot serves "crave-able" vegan food from 6am in Midtown Phoenix. Fill up on healthy brunch dishes such as overnight oats and spiced tofu scramble, or plump for a Reuben sandwich with plant-based pastrami or a vegan cheese lasagne topped with marinara sauce. The cool space – think bright canvases, art-adorned tables and plenty of plants – is another reason to stay here late."

A full list of each state's best restaurant that's open late can be found on LoveFood's website.