This Is The Best Restaurant That's Open Late In Texas

Admit it. We all get late night cravings. Unfortunately, a lot of restaurants close early making it super hard to satisfy those hunger pangs.

LoveFood compiled a list of each state's best restaurant that's open late. The website states, "Craving a late-night feast? Whether you're after a belly-busting breakfast or some post-bar comfort food, the USA has plenty of spots to fill you up after hours. From retro-style diners to low-key Mexican joints, we've picked the best late-opening restaurant in every state."

According to the list, the best late night restaurant in Texas is 24 Diner in Austin. The website explains:

"This Austin spot is not your average diner. 24 Diner was inspired by the cool venues of the 1950s – but having a top chef in the kitchen gives this joint extra gourmet credentials. Day and night hungry punters come to fill up on entrées cooked by chef Andrew Curren, from brisket chilli to Frito pie. Breakfast favourites include steak and eggs served over skillet fries, and the 24 Hash with oozing Cheddar cheese, bacon and sausage."

A full list of each state's best restaurant that's open late can be found on LoveFood's website.