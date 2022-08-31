This Is The Most Dangerous Road In Massachusetts
By Jason Hall
August 31, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
Interstate 495 is being credited as the most dangerous road in Massachusetts.
Earn Spend Live compiled a list of the most dangerous roads in each state, which included the highway as the top choice for Massachusetts.
"Massachusetts has a population of 6.893 million, which is pretty huge - but luckily car crashes aren't a huge problem along the I-495," Earn Spend Live wrote. "There are about 9.5 deaths each year."
Earn Spend Live's full list of the most dangerous road in each state is included below:
- Alabama- Interstate 65
- Alaska- Route 3
- Arizona- Interstate 40
- Arkansas- US 65
- California- Interstate 40
- Colorado- US 160
- Connecticut- Interstate 95
- Delaware- US 13
- Florida- US 1
- Georgia- State Route 11
- Hawaii- Route 11
- Idaho- US 95
- Illinois- US 45
- Indiana- US 41
- Iowa- Interstate 80
- Kansas- Interstate 70
- Kentucky- US 62
- Louisiana- US 90
- Maine- US 1
- Maryland- US 1
- Massachusetts- Interstate 495
- Michigan- US 31
- Minnesota- US 169
- Mississippi- US 61
- Missouri- US 63
- Montana- US 2
- Nebraska- Interstate 80
- Nevada- Interstate 80
- New Hampshire- Interstate 93
- New Jersey- US 130
- New Mexico- Interstate 40
- New York- Interstate 87
- North Carolina- Interstate 95
- North Dakota- US 2
- Ohio- Interstate 71
- Oklahoma- US 69
- Oregon- US 101
- Pennsylvania- Interstate 80
- Rhode Island- Interstate 95
- South Carolina- Interstate 95
- South Dakota- US 18
- Tennessee- Interstate 40
- Texas- US 83
- Utah- US 89
- Vermont- US 7
- Virginia- US 460
- Washington- Interstate 5
- West Virginia- US 19
- Wisconsin- Interstate 94
- Wyoming- Interstate 80