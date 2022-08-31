This Is The Most Dangerous Road In Massachusetts

Interstate 495 is being credited as the most dangerous road in Massachusetts.

Earn Spend Live compiled a list of the most dangerous roads in each state, which included the highway as the top choice for Massachusetts.

"Massachusetts has a population of 6.893 million, which is pretty huge - but luckily car crashes aren't a huge problem along the I-495," Earn Spend Live wrote. "There are about 9.5 deaths each year."

Earn Spend Live's full list of the most dangerous road in each state is included below: