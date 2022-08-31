Viral Video Shows Texas Boat Tour Awkwardly Floating Past Small Graduation

A viral TikTok video shows the awkward moment a boat tour floated close to a small graduation ceremony on the San Antonio River Walk.

My San Antonio reported that the graduation was the high school ceremony for Jubilee Academy.

The short clip shows a pink boat floating right in the middle of the ceremony. The stage with the graduates was across the river from the people watching.

The video had a short voice-over that stated, "Only in San Antonio."

Some people in the comments thought it was super funny while others weren't so impressed. One commenter wrote, "Person A: I only have 2 tickets for graduation and those are for my parents. Person B: Don’t worry, I’ll still be there. 😂"

Another wrote, "I've been on the boat when they drove thru a WEDDING!!!! it was terribly awkward and we felt so bad."

Check out the awkward video below: