Viral Video Shows Texas Boat Tour Awkwardly Floating Past Small Graduation
By Ginny Reese
August 31, 2022
A viral TikTok video shows the awkward moment a boat tour floated close to a small graduation ceremony on the San Antonio River Walk.
My San Antonio reported that the graduation was the high school ceremony for Jubilee Academy.
The short clip shows a pink boat floating right in the middle of the ceremony. The stage with the graduates was across the river from the people watching.
The video had a short voice-over that stated, "Only in San Antonio."
Some people in the comments thought it was super funny while others weren't so impressed. One commenter wrote, "Person A: I only have 2 tickets for graduation and those are for my parents. Person B: Don’t worry, I’ll still be there. 😂"
Another wrote, "I've been on the boat when they drove thru a WEDDING!!!! it was terribly awkward and we felt so bad."
Check out the awkward video below:
@babyjfromtexas
It was soo hot man #river #graduation #satx #fyp♬ original sound - the iso’s 🥀
How would you have felt being on that boat?