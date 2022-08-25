Texas Beekeeper Goes Viral For Barehanded Bee Removals

By Ginny Reese

August 26, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

One Texas beekeeper is making quite the buzz on TikTok with some barehanded bee removals. My San Antonio reported that beekeeper Erika Thompson owns Texas Beeworks, and she's has already gained over 11 million followers on TikTok for her videos.

Thompson's videos show how she removes bees for various clients, picking them up with her bare hands. The bees can be seen crawling all over her hands while she relocates them to other places.

Thompson started relocating bees years ago, according to one of her videos. She's posting videos to educate people on the importance of bees in our environment.

She doesn't exterminate bees, but relocates them to other areas. The videos show the process of locating the queen bee, removing the honeycomb, and removing large swarms from unwanted areas.

Check out one of Thompson's videos below:

