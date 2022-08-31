White Sox's Tony La Russa To Undergo Heart Tests, Out Indefinitely: Report

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa has reportedly been ruled out indefinitely and is set to undergo test on his heart, a source with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed to USA TODAY.

The source spoke to USA TODAY anonymously as the White Sox haven't yet officially announced La Russa's status as of Wednesday (August 31) afternoon.

The 77-year-old manager is scheduled to fly to Phoenix on Wednesday night and visit doctors at the Mayo Clinic on Thursday (September 1), sources confirmed.

White Sox bench coach Miguel Cairo will take over as interim manager in La Russa's absence as the 77-year-old undergoes additional testing, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN.

The Hall of Fame manager was advised to see a heart specialist after undergoing additional tests on Wednesday and it's unknown whether he'll return to the White Sox during the remainder of the 2022 season, USA TODAY reports.

La Russa, who is the oldest manager in baseball, is set to be in the final year of his three-year contract with Chicago during the 2023 season.

The White Sox were heavily favored to repeat as American League Central division champions, but have struggled to a 65-66 record, currently trailing the first-place Cleveland Guardians by six games.