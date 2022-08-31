YUNGBLUD Is Playing Three Shows At Three Different Venues All In One Night
By Katrina Nattress
September 1, 2022
YUNGBLUD's never been afraid to take risks, and his latest announcement might be his most ambitious yet. On September 8, the English rocker plans to "occupy" the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles and play three shows at three different venues — all in one night. The clubs he plans to play are some of the strip's most iconic: Viper Room, Whisky A Go Go, and The Roxy.
"it’s gonna be fookin mental and i can’t wait for us all to be together for this chaos and celebration of the album!" YUNGBLUD wrote on Instagram. (The party takes place just days after his self-titled third album drops.) The shows are all ages and first come first served; however, fans first need to RSVP. The best part? The shows are free!
Everything will be streamed live on Twitch and Amazon Music for those who are unable to attend. See his announcement below.
YUNGBLUD decided to self-title this album because it's his most personal yet. "everything up to this moment has been a complete explosion of uncensored expression, where I just told the truth and sang about what I felt in that exact moment," he wrote in an announcement post on Instagram back in May. "the difference here is that i have thought and felt this record so deeply. i went to a part of myself that I didn’t know was there. i studied it, i bathed in the emotion, tried to solve the equation and come up with an answer (at least for now) from love to pain, adoration to abandonment, laughter to betrayal."
"my message is the same, it will always be; i will continue to be nothing but myself and encourage others to do the same," YUNGBLUD continued. "there is simply no other option. i hope it provides my beautiful family who have followed me throughout this journey answers about themselves but also questions and challenges, but most importantly I hope it fills them with love. you have provided me with an antidote for the emptiness and loneliness I’ve felt in the past. you have given me a voice. so here is my story. why did i call it 'YUNGBLUD'? because nothing in my life has ever made more sense."
YUNGBLUD is slated for a September 2 release and features the singles "The Funeral," "Memories," "Don't Feel Like Feeling Sad Today" and "Tissues."