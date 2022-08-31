YUNGBLUD Is Playing Three Shows At Three Different Venues All In One Night

YUNGBLUD's never been afraid to take risks, and his latest announcement might be his most ambitious yet. On September 8, the English rocker plans to "occupy" the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles and play three shows at three different venues — all in one night. The clubs he plans to play are some of the strip's most iconic: Viper Room, Whisky A Go Go, and The Roxy.

"it’s gonna be fookin mental and i can’t wait for us all to be together for this chaos and celebration of the album!" YUNGBLUD wrote on Instagram. (The party takes place just days after his self-titled third album drops.) The shows are all ages and first come first served; however, fans first need to RSVP. The best part? The shows are free!

Everything will be streamed live on Twitch and Amazon Music for those who are unable to attend. See his announcement below.