60-Year-Old Minnesota Man Disappears At The State Fair

A Minnesota man has been declared missing as of this morning (September 1) after he disappeared from the State Fair yesterday, according to Bring Me The News.

60-year-old Brian Lawrence Neinstadt was at the State Fair when he was separated from the group of people he came there with. Now, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has declared him a missing person. They sent out a missing person alert via Twitter on his behalf this morning.

"Nienstadt became separated from his group at the fair on Wednesday, Aug. 31," the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension announced.

According to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Neinstadt has brown hair and was wearing a black shirt and dark shorts at the time of his disappearance. He is 5'6" and weighs approximately 135 pounds. You can view a photo of Niendstadt via the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension's Twitter account below.

No additional information regarding the incident has been provided at the time of this writing. Anyone with any information about Neinstadt's whereabouts is asked to call 911, or contact Minnesota State Fair police by calling 651-288-4503.