Anne Heche's 20-Year-Old Son Seeks Control Of Her Estate

The fate of Anne Heche's estate is up in the air after it was revealed the actress passed away without a will.

According to Page Six, the Six Days, Seven Nights actress's 20-year-old son Homer Laffoon has requested to gain control of her estate, weeks after she died at age 53 following a tragic car crash in California. Homer filed the paperwork Wednesday (August 31) in Los Angeles Superior Court, asking that since his mother didn't leave behind a will that he be named the administrator of her estate. Heche's eldest son also noted that the estimated value of her estate is "unknown" and that it will undergo forensic accounting.

Additionally, he is asking the court to name him "guardian ad litem" over his 13-year-old brother Atlas. The title refers to a person appointed to watch over a ward, usually a minor or someone not considered legally competent, to protect their interests in a case, according to Cornell Law School.

A hearing is scheduled for October 11.

Homer previously opened up about his loss, saying he is "left with a deep, wordless sadness." He added, ""Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom."

Heche tragically passed away last month, just over a week after crashing her car into a Los Angeles home. She was rushed to a hospital with severe injuries following the fiery crash, slipping into a coma and never regaining consciousness. She was declared brain dead on August 12 but kept on life support until organ donor recipients could be found.

The Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner listed her cause of death as smoke inhalation and thermal injuries as a result of burns sustained in the crash. Ruling her death as an accident, the medical examiner reported she also suffered a sternal fracture due to blunt trauma, often seen when a person's chest hits a steering wheel in a vehicle.