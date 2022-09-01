Derrick Henry, Titans Agree To Contract Raise For 2022: Report

By Jason Hall

September 1, 2022

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Tennessee Titans
Photo: Getty Images

All-Pro running back Derrick Henry has reportedly agreed to a reworked contract with the Tennessee Titans, which will give him a $2 million raise for the upcoming 2022 NFL season, NFL Network Senior Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

The reported reworked contract will provide Henry with a $14 million salary for 2022, making him the league's highest-paid running back.

The deal will, however, still run through the 2023 season, as was initially the case, according to Rapoport.

"The #Titans did not add years to Derrick Henry's contract, which is significant," Rapoport tweeted. "With a big year, he can cash in again. They do right by their star player."

Henry, a former Heisman Trophy winner, unanimous All-American and national champion during his collegiate career at Alabama, has emerged as one of the NFL's brightest stars since being selected by the Titans in the second-round of the 2016 NFL Draft at No. 45 overall.

The Florida native led the NFL in both rushing yards and touchdowns during the 2019 and 2020 seasons, which included becoming the eighth player in league history to record more than 2,000 rushing yards in a single season and winning NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2020.

Henry enters his seventh NFL season with 6,797 yards and 65 touchdowns on 1,401 rushing attempts (4.9 yards per attempt), as well as 94 receptions for 846 yards and three touchdowns.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.