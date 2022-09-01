Derrick Henry, Titans Agree To Contract Raise For 2022: Report
By Jason Hall
September 1, 2022
All-Pro running back Derrick Henry has reportedly agreed to a reworked contract with the Tennessee Titans, which will give him a $2 million raise for the upcoming 2022 NFL season, NFL Network Senior Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
The reported reworked contract will provide Henry with a $14 million salary for 2022, making him the league's highest-paid running back.
The deal will, however, still run through the 2023 season, as was initially the case, according to Rapoport.
"The #Titans did not add years to Derrick Henry's contract, which is significant," Rapoport tweeted. "With a big year, he can cash in again. They do right by their star player."
Henry, a former Heisman Trophy winner, unanimous All-American and national champion during his collegiate career at Alabama, has emerged as one of the NFL's brightest stars since being selected by the Titans in the second-round of the 2016 NFL Draft at No. 45 overall.
The Florida native led the NFL in both rushing yards and touchdowns during the 2019 and 2020 seasons, which included becoming the eighth player in league history to record more than 2,000 rushing yards in a single season and winning NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2020.
Henry enters his seventh NFL season with 6,797 yards and 65 touchdowns on 1,401 rushing attempts (4.9 yards per attempt), as well as 94 receptions for 846 yards and three touchdowns.