Derrick Henry, Titans Agree To Contract Raise For 2022: Report

All-Pro running back Derrick Henry has reportedly agreed to a reworked contract with the Tennessee Titans, which will give him a $2 million raise for the upcoming 2022 NFL season, NFL Network Senior Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

The reported reworked contract will provide Henry with a $14 million salary for 2022, making him the league's highest-paid running back.

The deal will, however, still run through the 2023 season, as was initially the case, according to Rapoport.

"The #Titans did not add years to Derrick Henry's contract, which is significant," Rapoport tweeted. "With a big year, he can cash in again. They do right by their star player."