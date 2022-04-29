'This Wasn't My Fault': A.J. Brown Addresses Blockbuster Trade

Newly acquired Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown said he "wanted to stay" with the Tennessee Titans but the team's extension offer was far too low.

"This wasn't my fault," Brown told ESPN after the trade during the first-round of the 2022 NFL Draft Thursday (April 28) night. "I wanted to stay, but the deal they offered was a low offer. The deal they offered wasn't even $20 million a year."

Brown said the Titans' highest new contract offer was $16 million annually with incentives that could have driven the average up to $20 million.

ESPN's Dianna Russini initially reported that the Titans traded Brown to the Eagles in exchange for the Philadelphia's No. 18 overall pick and a third-round pick, which was confirmed by the Eagles' verified Twitter account before the pick was made Thursday night.