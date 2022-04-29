'This Wasn't My Fault': A.J. Brown Addresses Blockbuster Trade
By Jason Hall
April 29, 2022
Newly acquired Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown said he "wanted to stay" with the Tennessee Titans but the team's extension offer was far too low.
"This wasn't my fault," Brown told ESPN after the trade during the first-round of the 2022 NFL Draft Thursday (April 28) night. "I wanted to stay, but the deal they offered was a low offer. The deal they offered wasn't even $20 million a year."
Brown said the Titans' highest new contract offer was $16 million annually with incentives that could have driven the average up to $20 million.
ESPN's Dianna Russini initially reported that the Titans traded Brown to the Eagles in exchange for the Philadelphia's No. 18 overall pick and a third-round pick, which was confirmed by the Eagles' verified Twitter account before the pick was made Thursday night.
Breaking News: The Titans are trading WR AJ Brown to the Eagles in exchange for Philadelphia’s 18th overall pick and another third-round pick, per sources.— Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) April 29, 2022
We've traded picks 18 and 101 to the Titans for WR A.J. Brown.@LifeBrand_AI | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/BKTNOL5B8u— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 29, 2022
The news came days after Brown decided to skip the Titans' on-field offseason workouts amid a push for a new contract.
Russini reports Brown "wanted a massive contract extension from the Titans" with one year left on his rookie deal, but ended communication with the team after skipping voluntary workouts, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed.
"The Titans made an offer, but it wasn't enough for Brown, now he's an Eagle," Russini tweeted.
Brown wanted a massive contract extension from the Titans with a year left on his deal and didn’t receive it. He didn’t attended voluntary workouts and stopped communicating with the team, per sources— Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) April 29, 2022
Brown, 24, was limited to just 13 games in 2021, having recorded more than 1,000 receiving yards during each of his first two seasons.
The former Ole Miss standout still recorded 63 receptions for 869 yards and five touchdowns, with the one-seed Titans going 11-2 in games he appeared in.
The Titans selected Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks with the No. 18 overall pick acquired in the trade for Brown minutes later.