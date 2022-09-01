Former World Champion Returning To WWE: Report

Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman is reportedly returning to the company.

Multiple WWE sources told PWInsider that Strowman is expected to be at next week's live broadcast of RAW in Kansas City.

Strowman, whose real name is Adam Scherr, was among several notable former WWE superstars released by the company on June 2, 2021, during recently retired former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon's regime, just one year removed from winning the Universal Championship against WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 and later losing the title to former stablemate Bray Wyatt, who was also released by WWE in 2021, at SummerSlam several months later.

The former strongman competitor was also a former Intercontinental Champion, multiple-time RAW Tag Team Champion and the winner of the WWE Greatest Royal Rumble during his eight-year tenure with the company, dating back to 2013.

The report didn't mention Strowman making a return during WWE's Clash at the Castle event in Cardiff, Wales this weekend.

Scherr has spent the past competing on the independent wrestling scene, which included being instrumental in the launch of the polarizing promotion, Control Your Narrative, alongside former WWE superstar EC3.

The 38-year-old was, however, noticeably absent when the CYN roster invaded NWA's 74th Anniversary event last weekend.