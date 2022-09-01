Here's The Best State Park In Washington

By Zuri Anderson

September 1, 2022

Deception Pass State Park
Photo: Getty Images

National parks usually get the spotlight, but state parks are just as fun and beautiful. Typically less busy, these destinations are home to all kinds of terrains and landscapes, from beaches and vast forests to wide canyons and mountains.

State parks attract both locals and tourists for exciting outdoor activities and learning opportunities and depending on the location, you can easily spend a few days there. They're also perfect for weekend getaways, road trips, or one of many attractions for long vacations.

For those craving nature or adventure, Travel + Leisure got you covered. The website pinpointed the best state parks across the nation.

The best state park in Washington is Deception Pass State Park!

"Located along the Pacific Northwest Trail between Whidbey Island and Fidalgo Island is Deception Pass State Park, a beautiful gem in Washington with coves, cliffs, and a towering bridge," writers say.

This park, which turns 100 this year, has all kinds of activities available to visitors. According to the website, you can go paragliding, boating, hiking, geocaching, metal detecting, and much more. They also host events throughout the year and provide "interpretive centers" where visitors can learn the history of Washington's landscape.

For more recommendations, check out the full list on Travel + Leisure.

