J. Cole Appears On The Cover Of NBA 2K23's DREAMER Edition

“NBA 2K has long been a place to discover new musical talent through their game and continues to be a gold standard for showcasing all things basketball culture,” Cole said in a press release. “It’s been an amazing journey to not only appear on a cover of this year’s game, but to be part of the MyCAREER storyline, soundtrack and bring the DREAMER brand into NBA 2K.”



As if that's not enough, Cole will also serve as the executive producer of the game's upcoming soundtrack. The soundtrack is expected to feature 36 tracks including previously released songs from Drake, JID, Megan Thee Stallion and plenty more. According to VIBE, the official collection of songs for the game is a “global, diverse masterpiece." Fans can expect three new tracks to drop every Friday.



The DREAMER Edition of NBA 2K23 will go on sale exclusively at Gamestop beginning in November. It will be available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles. While gamers wait for the Cole-inspired version, fans can purchase the regular edition of NBA 2K23 when it drops on September 9. Pre-order the game now and check out the preview of the new MyCAREER mode below.