“Man, it’s been phenomenal,” he said. “I was telling the guys in there like, ‘I’m going for these shows, I’m not sure if I’ll be back.’ But just in case, I had to let them know how incredible this was. The players, the coaching staff, the organization, the league, it’s a crazy thing when you see it on paper, its like what’s actually happening, and they made me feel so welcome. Like, really making me a feel like part of the time, everybody embracing me. They helped settle nerves and talked me through and teach me, and I’m just on a team with a bunch of amazing guys, so I appreciate them for that. Coaching staff, players and then the league, it’s priceless what they’re allowing me to come in here and do and experience, so I appreciate that.”



During the game on Tuesday, June 7, Cole managed to score two 3-pointers and two rebounds in an effort to help his team rack up 99 points over the Growlers, who ended up with 81 points. Due to his upcoming tour dates, Cole may not return for the rest of the season but nonetheless the rapper said he appreciated the opportunity to play professional basketball once again.



“I feel like, one, just getting out here was a success, like the training it took to get here and play at a professional level,” J. Cole explained. “These guys in this league are elite talent here, so to be on the floor with them, be in shape and come out here, that was a success. But on a second side, being able to be who I’ve shown myself I’m capable to be. I maybe had a couple spurts of that, but there’s a lot to learn and a lot of reps that I haven’t got.”

