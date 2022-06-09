J. Cole Reacts To Playing Pro Basketball In Canada: 'It's Been Phenomenal'
By Tony M. Centeno
June 9, 2022
J. Cole has been improving his skills every time his hits the basketball court. After recently joining the CEBL, the Dreamville founder has opened up about his experience playing for the Scarborough Shooting Stars.
In an interview the CEBL team posted to its Instagram timeline on Thursday, June 8, Cole spoke about his "career highs" and how he helped assist the team with their recent victory over the Newfoundland Growlers. Cole also discussed the bond he made with his teammates and how he found success in playing professional basketball so far. However, he said he still has "a lot to learn."
“Man, it’s been phenomenal,” he said. “I was telling the guys in there like, ‘I’m going for these shows, I’m not sure if I’ll be back.’ But just in case, I had to let them know how incredible this was. The players, the coaching staff, the organization, the league, it’s a crazy thing when you see it on paper, its like what’s actually happening, and they made me feel so welcome. Like, really making me a feel like part of the time, everybody embracing me. They helped settle nerves and talked me through and teach me, and I’m just on a team with a bunch of amazing guys, so I appreciate them for that. Coaching staff, players and then the league, it’s priceless what they’re allowing me to come in here and do and experience, so I appreciate that.”
During the game on Tuesday, June 7, Cole managed to score two 3-pointers and two rebounds in an effort to help his team rack up 99 points over the Growlers, who ended up with 81 points. Due to his upcoming tour dates, Cole may not return for the rest of the season but nonetheless the rapper said he appreciated the opportunity to play professional basketball once again.
“I feel like, one, just getting out here was a success, like the training it took to get here and play at a professional level,” J. Cole explained. “These guys in this league are elite talent here, so to be on the floor with them, be in shape and come out here, that was a success. But on a second side, being able to be who I’ve shown myself I’m capable to be. I maybe had a couple spurts of that, but there’s a lot to learn and a lot of reps that I haven’t got.”
Cole's time on the Scarborough Shooting Stars wasn't meant to last too long. The rapper joined the CEBL with assistance from Drake just a year after he played for the Basketball Africa League's Patriots BBC. After he signed with the team, Drake made sure to attend Cole's games. Check out scenes from Cole's time on the Scarborough Shooting Stars below.
You know Drake wouldn't miss seeing J. Cole in Scarborough. 👊 pic.twitter.com/Da0dyqA9cR— theScore (@theScore) June 5, 2022
#Drake pulled up to the Scarborough Shooting Stars game to show love to #JCole 🙌🏿🏀 We love to see it!— REVOLT (@revolttv) June 6, 2022
📸 IG: UninterruptedCanada pic.twitter.com/mda59XbNV4
The beauty of #Toronto is being able to go literally five minutes down the street from my parents’ house in the burbs and catch @Drake court side with @JColeNC on the court playing at @UofT for the #Scarborough Shooting Stars @sss_cebl @CEBLeague pic.twitter.com/qbk0RR7DHA— Himel Don Khandker (@DonkeyKhan) June 8, 2022
Drake was in the house as J Cole made his home-debut for the Scarborough Shooting Stars last night. 🔥— Kaj Larsen (@KajPeterLarsen) June 5, 2022
📸 for @Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/s6Od7OZ2NF