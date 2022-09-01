JAY-Z Says He 'Cheated' While Making Nearly 4-Minute 'God Did' Verse

By Tony M. Centeno

September 1, 2022

JAY-Z
Photo: Getty Images

In the days after DJ Khaled's GOD DID album dropped, JAY-Z's trusted producer Young Guru claimed the veteran rapper laid down his lengthy verse for the album's title track in one take. According to Hov, that's not exactly true.

During a Twitter Space session held on Wednesday night, August 31, JAY-Z chimed into the conversation led by Rob Markman, DJ Khaled and Lenny S to clarify how he made the nearly four-minute verse. The Roc Nation founder explained that he actually practiced the verse a couple of times on a loop of the instrumental while he and Guru waited on Khaled to send the full beat.

“So while we was waiting for you to send the beat, we was just playing the [loop] inside the control room; so I was going through it a couple times,” JAY-Z told Khaled. “I was just rapping over like, any part, it kept looping and drops was happening in the wrong place.”

“I think I sent it to you like that, right?” Khaled replied. “Hov rapped over the hook, breaks — ’cause Guru was waiting for me to send the instrumental."

“When you sent it back, I was like, ‘This man rapping over the hook,'" Khaled said to Jay.

“So I cheated a couple times before I went in the booth," Hov said. "I was playing it in the control room; so when I went in the booth it was pretty much a done deal.”

The conversation also allowed JAY-Z to give Khaled his flowers for cooking up his "amazing album." Prior to Hov's appearance, LL Cool J also popped in to the Space to talk about Khaled's album. In case you missed it, check out the entire breakdown of Hov's verse below.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.