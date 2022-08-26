DJ Khaled Finally Delivers His Star-Studded 'God Did' Album
By Tony M. Centeno
August 26, 2022
After teasing the album for nearly a year, DJ Khaled returns with his 13th studio album God Did.
On Friday, August 26, the Miami-based artist came through his promise to deliver the biggest project of his career. Khaled, who's made a name for himself by recruiting the best MCs in the industry for his albums, delivers 18 fresh tracks including his lead single "Staying Alive" featuring Drake and Lil Baby and the project's most talked-about banger "God Did" featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend, Fridayy and JAY-Z. Prior to the album's release, several industry insiders asserted Hov's contribution was the best guest verse he's made in years, and they were right.
"Hov did," JAY-Z spits at the beginning of his lengthy verse. "Please, Lord forgive me for what the stove did, Nobody touched the billi' until Hov did/How many billionaires can come from Hov crib? Huh I count three, me, Ye and Rih/Bron's a Roc boy, so four, technically."
The rest of the album is full of rare sounds from Quavo and Takeoff, who rap over a trap-induced sample of Eddie Murphy's 1985 hit "Party All The Time," Ye and Eminem (who reunite on the remix to West's "Use This Gospel"), and so many more. Future, Lil Baby, SZA, Lil Durk, 21 Savage, Roddy Ricch, Nardo Wick, Kodak Black, Don Toliver, Travis Scott, Latto, City Girls, Skillibeng, Sizzla, Bounty Killer, Buju Banton, Capleton, Jadakiss, Vory and the late Juice WRLD all lend their talents to Khaled for the album as well.
Upon releasing the cinematic visuals for "Staying Alive," Khaled continued to tease more videos for an array of songs off the album. So far, he's dropped previews to "Beautiful" with Future and SZA, "Keep Going" with Lil Durk, Roddy Ricch and 21 Savage, "It Ain't Safe" featuring Nardo Wick and Kodak Black, "Party" featuring Quavo and Takeoff and more. Check out the full video schedule, catch the premiere of "Big Time" featuring Future and Lil Baby, and press play on the album below.