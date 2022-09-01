"He came to me with [the movie] and John Hamberg and I said 'Absolutely'," Wahlberg said. "But then, of course, they rewrote the part a little bit because before my entrance, I had clothes on. Now I'm naked. All I've got is a pair of Travis Scott Jordans on. Got me ass naked then he put me in Daisy Dukes. I mean, he did me dirty."



In the film, Hart stars as a stay-at-home dad who finally finds some time to himself after his family goes away for a trip. Not long into newfound freedom, he reconnects with his old friend, played by Wahlberg, who hosts a massive birthday celebration. From there, the two pals go on a wild adventure that makes Hart's character wish he'd just stayed home. Later on in the interview, Wahlberg reflects on his music career, and his older brother Donnie, who was a part of the group New Kids On The Block.



