Mark Wahlberg's First Butt-Naked Scene Ever Was All Kevin Hart's Idea

By Tony M. Centeno

September 1, 2022

Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg
Photo: Getty Images

When Mark Wahlberg signed on to star alongside Kevin Hart in their new Netflix film, he didn't expect to be doing his first nude scene ever. Now the actor formerly known as Marky Mark reveals how it happened.

In an new interview Big Boy's Neighborhood posted on Thursday, August 25, Mark Wahlberg stopped by to talk about everything from his time as the leader of the Funky Bunch to his gym F45. To kick off the conversation, Big Boy and Wahlberg spoke about his new film with Hart, Me Time. That's when he revealed how Hart added his first nude scene into the script.

"He came to me with [the movie] and John Hamberg and I said 'Absolutely'," Wahlberg said. "But then, of course, they rewrote the part a little bit because before my entrance, I had clothes on. Now I'm naked. All I've got is a pair of Travis Scott Jordans on. Got me ass naked then he put me in Daisy Dukes. I mean, he did me dirty."

In the film, Hart stars as a stay-at-home dad who finally finds some time to himself after his family goes away for a trip. Not long into newfound freedom, he reconnects with his old friend, played by Wahlberg, who hosts a massive birthday celebration. From there, the two pals go on a wild adventure that makes Hart's character wish he'd just stayed home. Later on in the interview, Wahlberg reflects on his music career, and his older brother Donnie, who was a part of the group New Kids On The Block.

Listen to the interview up top.

