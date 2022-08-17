Mark Wahlberg's Kids 'Terribly Embarrassed' By His Marky Mark '90s Era

Mark Wahlberg's kids are quite embarrassed by their dad's early-'90s era. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actor opened up about their reactions to his former persona. When asked about his children's opinions on his infamous Marky Mark era, he revealed, "They're terribly embarrassed by it."

Back in the 1990s, the actor fronted the hip-hop group Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch while trying to capitalize on the burgeoning rap and hip-hop scene. Joined by Scott Gee, Hector "the Booty Inspector" Barros, DJ-T, and Ashey Ace, the actor's group earned a number one hit with the track "Good Vibrations." Part of Marky Mark's image was low-hanging jeans, backward baseball caps, and going shirtless. The era was immortalized in his now-iconic Calvin Klein underwear ads which co-starred supermodel Kate Moss.

While they might be embarrassed to see their dad dressed like that, the actor did admit that they've been influenced by it. “My son, the whole time we were on summer break, doesn’t have a shirt on and has his underwear hanging out,” he said. “He totally stole the whole look.” Meanwhile, Wahlberg's daughter Ella Rae is showing some love to her dad's past projects in her own way. “She bought a Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch T-shirt from a vintage shop, and she’s been rocking it like crazy,” he told People earlier this summer. He also clarified that she “wasn’t doing it to give me a hard time," and added "It’s nice to have [her celebrate] some of my past. That was actually a very nice little moment for me.”