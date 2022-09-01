Russell Wilson, Broncos Reach Agreement On Massive Extension: Report

Russell Wilson has reportedly reached an agreement on a five-year, $245 million contract extension with the Denver Broncos, which will include $165 million guaranteed, sources with knowledge of the deal confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday (September 1).

"Deal now ties Wilson to Denver for seven total years and $296 million. Another massive QB deal in the books," Schefter tweeted.

Wilson is now the highest-paid Broncos player in franchise history, according to Schefter, as well as the second-highest-paid quarterback in the NFL in terms of average annual value behind only Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.