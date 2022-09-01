This Is The Best Breakfast Sandwich In Tennessee

Breakfast is said to be the most important meal of the day, but what if you don't have time to sit down and eat a full plate of eggs and bacon, fluffy waffles or even a bowl of cereal? That's where breakfast sandwiches come in! The on-the-go meals are the perfect way to get a start on your day, whether you're busy commuting to the office or enjoying a relaxing day off.

LoveFood searched the country to find the best breakfast sandwiches around, including this hearty morning treat in Tennessee. According to the site:

"Few food items can match the sandwich for convenience, versatility and, when done right, downright deliciousness. Throw in breakfast favorites like bacon, eggs, avocado and hash browns and you have something that's truly worth getting out of bed for."

So which restaurant in Tennessee has the best breakfast sandwich?

Biscuit Love