This Is The Best Breakfast Sandwich In Tennessee
By Sarah Tate
September 1, 2022
Breakfast is said to be the most important meal of the day, but what if you don't have time to sit down and eat a full plate of eggs and bacon, fluffy waffles or even a bowl of cereal? That's where breakfast sandwiches come in! The on-the-go meals are the perfect way to get a start on your day, whether you're busy commuting to the office or enjoying a relaxing day off.
LoveFood searched the country to find the best breakfast sandwiches around, including this hearty morning treat in Tennessee. According to the site:
"Few food items can match the sandwich for convenience, versatility and, when done right, downright deliciousness. Throw in breakfast favorites like bacon, eggs, avocado and hash browns and you have something that's truly worth getting out of bed for."
So which restaurant in Tennessee has the best breakfast sandwich?
Biscuit Love
Located in Nashville, Biscuit Love serves up an amazing line up breakfast items, with its East Nasty being named the best of the best breakfast sandwich in the state. The eatery's ultra-local take on a classic chicken biscuit sets the sandwich apart, especially when the ingredients are sandwiched between a deliciously buttery biscuit.
Biscuit Love has three locations around Nashville. Find your nearest spot at the website.
Here's what LoveFood had to say:
"Former food truck Biscuit Love's specialty is flaky, buttery biscuits and 'bonuts' (fried biscuit donuts), so you wouldn't expect it to be responsible for the juiciest, crispiest fried chicken in the area. However, the East Nasty — a biscuit filled with fried boneless chicken thigh, aged Cheddar, sausage grave and an egg — will exceed all expectations. Find it at two Nashville locations and the Franklin outpost."
Check out LoveFood's full list to see the best breakfast sandwich in each state.