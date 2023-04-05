Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so what better way to jump start your day than with a delicious, hearty meal at one of the best breakfast restaurants in the state!

LoveFood searched around the country for the best breakfast joints, compiling a list of the top spot in each state. According to the site:

"America's breakfasts are legendary. From eggs Benedict and pancakes to burritos, beignets, and rice bowls, the diversity of dishes on offer is so ginormous that you could live off breakfast for the rest of your days and never be bored."

So which Tennessee restaurant was named the best breakfast joint in the state?

Milk & Honey