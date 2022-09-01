WATCH: Ohio State Quarterback Surprises Teammates With Extravagant Gift

By Taylor Linzinmeir

September 1, 2022

87th Heisman Trophy Media Availability
Photo: Getty Images

Ohio State University's quarterback recently gave his teammates a heartwarming — and extravagant— gift before their first regular season game on Saturday (September 3), according to CBS Sports.

Following one of the Buckeye's practices, quarterback C.J. Stroud presented each of his teammates with a $500 gift card so that everyone would be be able to buy a new suit before their big game on Saturday. In a video uploaded by Ohio State Football's Twitter account, Stroud said he wanted everyone to look "fly" when they walk into the Shoe for their game against Notre Dame. Check out the video below.

"I just wanted to do something for the team," Stroud, a preseason Heisman Trophy favorite, said. "So I got everybody $500 gift cards to go to Express. Get y'all own suits, man. Make sure you're looking fly."

The No. 2 ranked Buckeyes will host the No. 5 ranked Fighting Irish on Saturday in the biggest matchup of Week 1. As a Heiman hopeful, Stroud is expected to step up during the game, but he has already shown great promise. As a redshirt freshman in 2021, Stroud completed 71.9% of his passes for 4,435 yards, 44 touchdowns and just six interceptions.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.