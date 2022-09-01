WATCH: Ohio State Quarterback Surprises Teammates With Extravagant Gift
By Taylor Linzinmeir
September 1, 2022
Ohio State University's quarterback recently gave his teammates a heartwarming — and extravagant— gift before their first regular season game on Saturday (September 3), according to CBS Sports.
Following one of the Buckeye's practices, quarterback C.J. Stroud presented each of his teammates with a $500 gift card so that everyone would be be able to buy a new suit before their big game on Saturday. In a video uploaded by Ohio State Football's Twitter account, Stroud said he wanted everyone to look "fly" when they walk into the Shoe for their game against Notre Dame. Check out the video below.
"I just wanted to do something for the team," Stroud, a preseason Heisman Trophy favorite, said. "So I got everybody $500 gift cards to go to Express. Get y'all own suits, man. Make sure you're looking fly."
game day suits courtesy of QB1 💼#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/vW7ZCOzGvt— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) September 1, 2022
The No. 2 ranked Buckeyes will host the No. 5 ranked Fighting Irish on Saturday in the biggest matchup of Week 1. As a Heiman hopeful, Stroud is expected to step up during the game, but he has already shown great promise. As a redshirt freshman in 2021, Stroud completed 71.9% of his passes for 4,435 yards, 44 touchdowns and just six interceptions.