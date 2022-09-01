WATCH: Ohio State Quarterback Surprises Teammates With Extravagant Gift

Ohio State University's quarterback recently gave his teammates a heartwarming — and extravagant— gift before their first regular season game on Saturday (September 3), according to CBS Sports.

Following one of the Buckeye's practices, quarterback C.J. Stroud presented each of his teammates with a $500 gift card so that everyone would be be able to buy a new suit before their big game on Saturday. In a video uploaded by Ohio State Football's Twitter account, Stroud said he wanted everyone to look "fly" when they walk into the Shoe for their game against Notre Dame. Check out the video below.

"I just wanted to do something for the team," Stroud, a preseason Heisman Trophy favorite, said. "So I got everybody $500 gift cards to go to Express. Get y'all own suits, man. Make sure you're looking fly."